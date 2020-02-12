Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Moves to 60-day injured list
Fulmer (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
The Tigers needed to remove someone from the 40-man roster in order to sign Cameron Maybin to a major-league deal. Fulmer was the natural choice, as he isn't expected to return from Tommy John surgery before midseason.
More News
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Throwing from 90 feet•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Avoids arbitration•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Resumes playing catch•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Likely to miss 2020 first half•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Officially placed on IL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, OF sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team H2H categories mock draft
The Head-to-Head categories format elevates the value of relief pitchers as a whole and one...
-
Strategies for the first base position
First base offers no shortage of sluggers, as usual. But it also trends old, according to Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...