Tigers' Michael Fulmer: MRI comes back clean

An MRI on Fulmer's elbow showed no structural damage, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Soreness in the back of Fulmer's elbow prompted the Tigers to postpone his upcoming Grapefruit League appearance and send the soon-to-be 25-year-old for a precautionary MRI. Fortunately, everything came back clean, confirming he avoided a more serious injury. The Tigers will still likely proceed cautiously with Fulmer given how early it is in camp, so continue to consider him day-to-day until Detroit provides more information regarding his status.

