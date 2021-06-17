Fulmer allowed two runs on three hits and struck out one in one inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 6-5 win over Kansas City.

Fulmer was fortunate to have a three-run lead to protect, as he gave up an RBI double to Whit Merrfield and an RBI single to Carlos Santana with two outs. The righty was able to strike out Salvador Perez to end the threat. Fulmer is now 5-for-6 in save chances with a 3.65 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 37:10 K:BB across 37 innings this year. Wednesday was just his second appearance since returning from a shoulder injury. Gregory Soto and Jose Cisnero remain in the mix for save chances, although the latter worked a perfect eighth inning for a hold in this contest.