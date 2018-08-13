Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Nearing rehab start

Manager Ron Gardenhire said Fulmer (elbow) will make his first rehab start for High-A Lakeland "in a day or two," Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Fulmer will make his return to game action in the coming days after completing a 50-pitch bullpen with no issues over the weekend. The right-hander has been on the disabled list since mid-July with an oblique strain, so he'll likely require at least one additional rehab outing before being cleared to rejoin the Tigers.