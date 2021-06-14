Fulmer (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Monday or Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Fulmer was placed on the injured list with a right shoulder strain June 6, but it appears as though he'll be able to return after a minimal absence. The right-hander could reclaim the closing duties as soon as he's reinstated from the IL. He converted on four of his five save chances prior to his injury.
