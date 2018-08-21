Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Next step undetermined

Fulmer (oblique) is scheduled to throw 70 pitches Friday, though it hasn't been determined whether he'll do so at a minor-league affiliate or for the Tigers in their game against the White Sox, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Fulmer, who has been sidelined since July 14 with an oblique strain, has already completed a pair of minor-league rehab appearances for High-A Lakeland, striking out 11 in six scoreless innings. While he's not quite ready to handle a starter's workload, Fulmer's strong form in his rehab outings could prompt the club to bring him back from the disabled list over the weekend to take the hill on a restricted pitch count. Due to injuries to Blaine Hardy (elbow) and Artie Lewicki (elbow), the Tigers were forced to hand a starter to Buck Farmer on Sunday in what amounted to a bullpen game.