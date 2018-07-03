Tigers' Michael Fulmer: No decision in quality start

Fulmer allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks over six innings during Tuesday's loss to the Cubs. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Most of the trouble for Fulmer came during the fifth inning as he allowed all three runs on four hits -- including three doubles -- but he otherwise limited the damage despite regularly putting men on base. The 25-year-old has a 4.22 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with a 85:33 K:BB across 100.1 innings, and next lines up to faces the Rangers on Sunday.