Tigers' Michael Fulmer: No decision in quality start
Fulmer allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks over six innings during Tuesday's loss to the Cubs. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.
Most of the trouble for Fulmer came during the fifth inning as he allowed all three runs on four hits -- including three doubles -- but he otherwise limited the damage despite regularly putting men on base. The 25-year-old has a 4.22 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with a 85:33 K:BB across 100.1 innings, and next lines up to faces the Rangers on Sunday.
More News
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Takes loss in eight-inning effort•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Fans nine in Wednesday's loss•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Cruises past Twins during win•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Strong effort in Friday's no-decision•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Takes another loss Sunday•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Allows five runs in loss to Angels•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...