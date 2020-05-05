Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Not ready to face hitters

Tigers pitching coach Rick Anderson said Tuesday that there's "no chance" Fulmer (elbow) will be cleared to face hitters soon, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. "I mean, you never say never, but I don't see it," Anderson said. "He might be ready to see hitters, but I believe when we start our second spring training, whenever that will be, that would be the time to see Michael face hitters."

Now in the 14th month of his recovery from last year's Tommy John surgery, Fulmer is throwing regularly off the mound and has previously said that he's "100 percent pain-free," but the Tigers aren't inclined to rush him coming off a major arm operation. Instead, Fulmer will likely just gradually increase the intensity and frequency of his bullpen sessions at the Tigers' spring training facility until full-squad workouts resume, perhaps at some point in June. Fulmer is still hopeful to slot back into the Detroit rotation later this summer, but the possibility of no minor-league season could deprive him of opportunities to prove his health and build up his workload in rehab games, which may result in his recovery timeline being extended.