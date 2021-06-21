Fulmer allowed one walk and struck out three batters in a scoreless 10th inning Sunday, earning a save over the Angels.

Fulmer put runners on the corners after a two-out walk to Shohei Ohtani but escaped with the 5-3 lead intact and picked up his sixth save of the season. It was a strong bounce-back outing after he gave up two runs in a close save Wednesday. The 28-year-old righty is now six for seven in save chances with a 3.55 ERA this season.