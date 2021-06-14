Fulmer (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday.
The right-hander hasn't pitched since May 30 due to a strained right shoulder, and he'll rejoin the active roster Monday after a brief trip to the injured list. Fulmer opened the season in the rotation but has pitched well out of the bullpen with a 1.35 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB across 13.1 innings since May 5. The 28-year-old is 4-for-5 in save chances and should reclaim primary closer's duties now that he's healthy, though Jose Cisnero and Gregory Soto also remain in the mix.