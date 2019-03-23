Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Officially placed on IL

The Tigers placed Fulmer (elbow) on the Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press Saturday.

The transaction creates an opening on the 40-man roster for Gordon Beckham, who has emerged as the victor in the spring job battle for the top utility infield job with the Tigers. Per Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, Fulmer is slated to undergo Tommy John surgery Wednesday and will be sidelined for the entire 2019 season and quite likely, a sizable portion of the 2020 campaign.

