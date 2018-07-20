Tigers' Michael Fulmer: On DL with oblique strain
Fulmer was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a left oblique strain Friday.
According to Chris McCosky of the Detroit News, Fulmer suffered the injury during his standard mid-week bullpen session. Because of this issue, Fulmer will be required to miss at least one turn through the rotation, though in all likelihood he will be sidelined for the rest of July. Expect more details to come to light over the next couple hours regarding his condition and a timetable for his return. In a corresponding move, the Tigers recalled Victor Alcantara from the minors.
