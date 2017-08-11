Tigers' Michael Fulmer: On pace to return Monday

Fulmer (elbow) is on pace to return Monday and start the series opener against the Rangers, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

While manager Brad Ausmus has yet to confirm Fulmer's return to the rotation, Fulmer's optimism and lack of setbacks after his latest bullpen session is a good sign that he will avoid a rehab assignment and return quickly from the elbow issues that have kept him out since early August. The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.59 this season with a clean 100 strikeouts, but showed control issues in his most recent start, walking three and hitting one over six innings of work against the Yankees.