Fulmer could end up in Detroit's bullpen depending on which pitchers make the Opening Day roster, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Fulmer was exclusively a starter last season, though he never went beyond three innings in a start in his first year back after Tommy John surgery. However, the Tigers have a handful of options for the back of their rotation, including youngsters Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal, as well as non-roster invitee Julio Teheran. Matthew Boyd, Spencer Turnbull and Jose Urena also should be locked into rotation spots. Mize and Skubal could both start the season in the minors, but if they don't, Fulmer might get squeezed from the rotation to make room.