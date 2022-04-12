Fulmer (1-0) worked around a hit to pitch a scoreless inning of relief and earn the win Monday against the Red Sox. He struck out one.

Fulmer was second on the Tigers with 14 saves last season, but he also scooped up five wins out of the bullpen. Gregory Soto earned the save Monday and should see the bulk of the chances this year, so Fulmer will have to typically settle for holds and the occasional win while working in the eighth inning. That limits the righty's fantasy appeal a bit, though things could change if he overtook Soto for the closer role.