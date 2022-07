Fulmer earned a save with a scoreless inning in Friday's win over the White Sox. He gave up a hit and struck out one batter.

Fulmer plunked Tim Anderson and gave up a single to AJ Pollock but he was able to retire the next two batters to finish off the 7-5 win. He's allowed just one earned run over his last 16.2 frames, lowering his season ERA to 1.97 alongside two saves and 15 holds. Gregory Soto didn't pitch Friday after throwing 21 pitches in Thursday's win over the White Sox.