Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Picks up second win
Fulmer (2-3) got the win Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings against the Twins.
The win was his first since the second start of the season back on April 7. Fulmer finished his day one out shy of qualifying for a quality start, but he labored just to get as far as he did. He tossed a season-high 112 pitches and allowed a walk to the last batter he faced before getting yanked. The 25-year-old continues to struggle a bit with walks (3.1 BB/9), but he appears to have settled down following a couple of rocky starts earlier in the month. He's due to take on the Angels on Tuesday next time out.
More News
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Strikes out seven against Mariners•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Gives up six runs against Mariners•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Strikes out seven but falters in sixth Monday•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Works around early trouble in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Looks sharp in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Tosses seven solid innings Friday•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...