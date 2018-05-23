Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Picks up second win

Fulmer (2-3) got the win Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings against the Twins.

The win was his first since the second start of the season back on April 7. Fulmer finished his day one out shy of qualifying for a quality start, but he labored just to get as far as he did. He tossed a season-high 112 pitches and allowed a walk to the last batter he faced before getting yanked. The 25-year-old continues to struggle a bit with walks (3.1 BB/9), but he appears to have settled down following a couple of rocky starts earlier in the month. He's due to take on the Angels on Tuesday next time out.