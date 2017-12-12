Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Picks up throwing program

Fulmer (elbow) started a throwing program Tuesday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Fulmer underwent ulnar transposition surgery back in September, a procedure that usually carries a 3-to-4 month recovery timeline. He appears to be right on schedule, and barring any setbacks, the right-hander should be fully healthy heading into spring training. Despite dealing with elbow issues, he still posted a respectable 3.83 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 114:40 K:BB across 25 starts (164.2 innings).