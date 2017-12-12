Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Picks up throwing program
Fulmer (elbow) started a throwing program Tuesday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Fulmer underwent ulnar transposition surgery back in September, a procedure that usually carries a 3-to-4 month recovery timeline. He appears to be right on schedule, and barring any setbacks, the right-hander should be fully healthy heading into spring training. Despite dealing with elbow issues, he still posted a respectable 3.83 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 114:40 K:BB across 25 starts (164.2 innings).
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Surgery deemed successful•
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Undergoing surgery on elbow Tuesday•
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Will have doctor visit Sept. 11•
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: To visit Dr. Andrews with elbow issue•
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Takes loss Tuesday•
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Labors through six innings Thursday•
