Fulmer pitched four innings in relief during Friday's loss to Cleveland. He allowed one run on two hits while striking out five.

Julio Teheran (shoulder) was scratched from his start Friday and subsequently placed on the 10-day injured list, so the Tigers made it a bullpen game started by Derek Holland. Fulmer pitched the final four innings of the contest, and it's noteworthy because the righty never went beyond three innings last season, which was his first year back after Tommy John surgery. Fulmer looked good in the longer appearance, and while he's currently in the Detroit bullpen, he could work his way back into the rotation at some point.