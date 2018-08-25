Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Pitches well in return

Fulmer (oblique) pitched 4.2 scoreless innings and took a no-decision in Friday's loss to the White Sox. He gave up just two hits and a walk, while striking out four.

Fulmer, who was making his first appearance since July 14 due to a left oblique strain, pitched well, but the Tigers limited him to just 77 pitches in his return. Now that he has one start under his belt, expect the 25-year-old to get stretched out a bit more in his next outing, which is scheduled for Thursday against a tough Yankees lineup on the road.