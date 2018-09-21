Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Placed on 60-day disabled list
Fulmer (knee) was placed on the 60-day disabled list Friday.
The move is purely a procedural one, as Fulmer has already been ruled out for the year after surgery to repair a torn meniscus. He's expected to be ready to go by the start of spring training. The transaction frees a spot on the 40-man roster for Harold Castro, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move.
