Fulmer allowed three hits and two walks while striking out six across three innings Tuesday against the Brewers. He did not factor into the decision.

It was a mixed bag from Fulmer, as he struck out a season-best six batters on the strength of 15 called strikes and seven swinging strikes on 65 total pitches. On the other hand, he walked multiple batters for the third time in his past four outings and needed 65 pitches to complete three innings. Still, it was a step forward in results for Fulmer, though he has yet to work more than three frames in any outing this season. He's currently projected to take the mound next on Sunday at Minnesota.