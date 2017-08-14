Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Ready to return Monday
Fulmer (elbow) will be activated from the 10-day DL to start Monday against the Rangers, the Detroit Free Press reports.
The corresponding move to open up a spot on the 25-man roster for Fulmer took place after Sunday's game, when Bruce Rondon was optioned to Triple-A Toledo. Fulmer missed two weeks with his injury, which was diagnosed in the days following a start on the road against the Yankees on July 31 in which he allowed six earned runs on seven hits over six innings.
