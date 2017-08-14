Play

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Ready to return Monday

Fulmer (elbow) will be activated from the 10-day DL to start Monday against the Rangers, the Detroit Free Press reports.

The corresponding move to open up a spot on the 25-man roster for Fulmer took place after Sunday's game, when Bruce Rondon was optioned to Triple-A Toledo. Fulmer missed two weeks with his injury, which was diagnosed in the days following a start on the road against the Yankees on July 31 in which he allowed six earned runs on seven hits over six innings.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast