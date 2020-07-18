Fulmer (elbow) believes he's ready to be a part of the Tigers' rotation, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Players being optimistic about their own readiness is hardly a new phenomenon, though there aren't too many reasons to doubt Fulmer's self-assessment here. It's now been 16 months since he underwent Tommy John surgery, a fairly typical length of time for getting back into game action. He threw three innings in live batting practice Saturday, meaning he's probably just a session or two from being able to handle a typical starter's workload. Whether or not he has broad fantasy relevance is another matter, as his 4.69 ERA and 19.7 percent strikeout rate his most recent season back in 2018 were far from exciting.