Fulmer retired the final two batters of Wednesday's 6-5, 10-inning win over the Red Sox to record the save.

Gregory Soto started the 10th inning with a strikeout but then allowed back-to-back singles, so manager A.J. Hinch turned to Fulmer with the right-handed Hunter Renfroe coming up. Renfroe reached on an error, but Fulmer buckled down and retired the final two batters to record his first MLB save. The 28-year-old started Tuesday's game but lasted less than an inning, so he was able to help the team out after five other pitchers were used Wednesday. Fulmer is still slated to start next Tuesday against Kansas City, though Hinch may juggle his rotation to give the righty a little extra rest.