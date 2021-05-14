Fulmer recorded the final two outs of Thursday's win over the Royals to earn the save.

Gregory Soto, who recorded the save Wednesday, got the nod to begin the ninth, but he allowed two runs while retiring just a single batter. That forced manager A.J. Hinch to turn to Fulmer, and the righty delivered his second MLB save, with his other one coming earlier this month. Fulmer has looked comfortable in his bullpen role, and the Tigers seem to trust him in high-leverage spots. Soto should still be the closer moving forward despite the hiccup, but Fulmer is worth keeping an eye on.