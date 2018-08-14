Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Rehab assignment begins

Fulmer (oblique) will begin his rehab assignment with High-A Lakeland on Tuesday.

Fulmer has been out since July 20 with a left oblique strain. If he needs just one rehab appearance, he'd be lined up to start Sunday in Minnesota. If he needs another, he'd likely appear in the minors that day and return to Detroit at the end of the following week. His timeline should become clearer following Tuesday's appearance.

