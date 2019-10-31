Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Reinstated from injured list
Fulmer (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Thursday.
The right-hander is expected to miss the first half of the 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March, but will be on the 40-man roster to start the offseason. The recovery timeline for Fulmer's procedure usually lasts 12-to-18 months.
