Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Reinstated from injured list

Fulmer (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Thursday.

The right-hander is expected to miss the first half of the 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March, but will be on the 40-man roster to start the offseason. The recovery timeline for Fulmer's procedure usually lasts 12-to-18 months.

More News
Our Latest Stories