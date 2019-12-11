Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Resumes playing catch
Vice president of baseball operations Al Avila said Tuesday that Fulmer (elbow) resumed playing catch and feels good, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Fulmer missed the 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in late March, so any positive progress in his recovery is welcome news. The 26-year-old won't have a firm timetable for his return until much later in the recovery process, but at this point he's targeting a return in July.
