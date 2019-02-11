Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Returns to mound work
Fulmer (knee) threw off a mound Monday, The Detroit News reports.
Fulmer underwent knee surgery to repair a torn right meniscus in mid-September. Though he was reportedly behind schedule at one point during the offseason, he was still expected to be ready by the start of spring training, and he has indeed been able to hit that timeline. Barring setbacks, he should be fully up to speed by Opening Day.
