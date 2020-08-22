Fulmer allowed five runs on five hits (one home run) and one walk while striking out four across three innings of work. He did not factor into the decision.

Most of Fulmer's struggles came in the second frame as he quickly allowed the first two hitters on base via a hit batsman and a walk. Those two would come around to score along with a third before Fulmer was finally able to escape. His struggles carried over into the next inning as he let up a two-run homer off the bat of Franmil Reyes to extend the Indians' lead to 5-0. Fulmer has yet to last more than three innings in any of his four outings and his spot in the rotation may not last much longer once the Tigers are able to return some guys from the injured list within the next few weeks.