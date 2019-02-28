Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Roughed up in first spring start
Fulmer allowed four runs on three hits and one walk through two innings Wednesday against the Yankees.
Fulmer actually came away with the win Wednesday, as the Tigers hung five runs on the Yankees in the bottom of the first inning. While it wasn't Fulmer's finest outing, it was encouraging to see him get through the outing pain-free, as he's returning from offseason knee surgery and hasn't pitched in a game since September of 2018. Per Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, the right-hander is wearing a brace on his surgically-repaired knee in spring not only to hold his meniscus in place, but also to help him adjust to new mechanics; he changed his delivery in an attempt to take some of the stress off his right knee following two surgeries in five years. "I was just focusing on my mechanics and making sure I was pain-free," said Fulmer afterwards. "Everything will come. I just need some reps."
