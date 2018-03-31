Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Saturday's start postponed
The Tigers' game against the Pirates on Saturday was postponed due to weather and will be made up during a doubleheader Sunday, pushing Fulmer's regular-season debut back a day, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Fulmer will likely take the hill for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader with Francisco Liriano expected to be on the mound for the second contest. During the 2017 season, Fulmer posted a 3.83 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with a 114:40 K:BB over 164.2 innings.
