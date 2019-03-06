Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Says velocity will come
Fulmer said he isn't worried about decreased velocity early in spring training and is confident his fastball will tick up by the start of the regular season, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free-Press reports.
In a Grapefruit League start on Monday, Fulmer was mostly sitting in the 89-91 mph range with his fastball, which is a drop from the 95.8 mph he averaged a season ago. However, the righty said his velocity will come. "If it keeps going up, then great, I'll be ready when the season starts, which is perfect because you want to peak at that time," he said. "It will come out, don't worry." Fulmer sounds pretty confident, and it's probably only worth worrying if the velocity stays down into the regular season.
More News
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Roughed up in first spring start•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Back at camp•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Away from camp for personal reasons•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Loses arbitration case•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Returns to mound work•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: On track for spring training•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
12-Team Roto mock draft
Heath Cummings looked for balance and upside in this week's Rotisserie mock draft.
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings has seven hitters due for regression, but not all of it is negative.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
NL-only Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your knowledge of the player pool like a league-specific auction. Our Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's team of experts and advanced computer model just revealed their 2019 draft ki...