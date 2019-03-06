Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Says velocity will come

Fulmer said he isn't worried about decreased velocity early in spring training and is confident his fastball will tick up by the start of the regular season, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free-Press reports.

In a Grapefruit League start on Monday, Fulmer was mostly sitting in the 89-91 mph range with his fastball, which is a drop from the 95.8 mph he averaged a season ago. However, the righty said his velocity will come. "If it keeps going up, then great, I'll be ready when the season starts, which is perfect because you want to peak at that time," he said. "It will come out, don't worry." Fulmer sounds pretty confident, and it's probably only worth worrying if the velocity stays down into the regular season.