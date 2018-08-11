Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Scheduled for Sunday bullpen session

Fulmer (oblique) will throw a 50-pitch bullpen session Sunday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Fulmer hit the disabled list with a left oblique strain in mid-July. He's been throwing off flat ground and is now set to throw off the mound. It's unclear how close he is to a rehab assignment, but assuming he needs to make one, he's likely to still be over a week from returning to Detroit.

