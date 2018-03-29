Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Scheduled to start second game of season

Fulmer is slated to start the Tigers' second game of the season on Saturday against the Pirates at home.

It was widely assumed that Fulmer would get the nod on Opening Day, but manager Ron Gardenhire turned to veteran Jordan Zimmermann instead. Regardless, Fulmer is clearly the most talented starter on Detroit's staff, and after posting a 2.12 ERA this spring, he looks ready to be a strong fantasy contributor this season.