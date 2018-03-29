Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Scheduled to start second game of season
Fulmer is slated to start the Tigers' second game of the season on Saturday against the Pirates at home.
It was widely assumed that Fulmer would get the nod on Opening Day, but manager Ron Gardenhire turned to veteran Jordan Zimmermann instead. Regardless, Fulmer is clearly the most talented starter on Detroit's staff, and after posting a 2.12 ERA this spring, he looks ready to be a strong fantasy contributor this season.
More News
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Dominates Sunday•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Looks strong Monday•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Trying out new slider•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Won't start Opening Day•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Returns to mound against Mets•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Throws successful bullpen session Tuesday•
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...