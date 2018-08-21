Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Scheduled to throw 70 pitches Friday
Fulmer (oblique) is scheduled to throw 70 pitches Friday, though it hasn't been determined where, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The Tigers haven't specified if Fulmer, who has been sidelined since July 14 with an oblique strain, will make another minor-league rehab start or rejoin the big-league rotation Friday. The right-hander has already completed a pair of minor-league rehab appearances for High-A Lakeland, striking out 11 in six scoreless innings.
