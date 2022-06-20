Fulmer tossed a scoreless inning of relief to earn a hold in Sunday's win over the Rangers. He struck out one.

Fulmer is up to 10 holds this season, and he's pitched well with a 2.16 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 26 strikeouts across 25 innings. He's surpassed the nine holds he recorded last year, though he also posted 14 saves in 2021 as the Tigers were a bit more fluid with the closer role. This year, Gregory Soto leads the team with 13 saves, while Fulmer has just one so far. It looks like he'll continue to rack up holds, but Soto has the closer role fairly secure at this point.