Manager A.J. Hinch said Fulmer would be making a shortened start Sunday against the Royals, though he didn't specify how long the right-hander might work, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Considering that Fulmer is pitching on three days' rest after covering four frames (60 pitches) in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Pirates, the fact that his workload is being restricted for a second straight outing doesn't come as a major surprise. Hinch noted that Tarik Skubal is scheduled to pitch Sunday, but it's unclear if he'll act as a true bulk reliever behind Fulmer or merely cover an inning or two.