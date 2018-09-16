Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Set for MRI on knee

Fulmer will undergo an MRI on his right knee Monday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Fulmer exited his start Saturday after just five pitches with an inflamed right knee. Given the timing of the injury, he'll likely be shut down for the year unless the issue is a very minor one, though a precise timetable won't become clear until after the MRI.

