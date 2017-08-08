Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Set to resume throwing Wednesday

Fulmer (elbow) is scheduled to resume throwing after meeting with a doctor Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Fulmer will play light catch for the first time since landing on the disabled list, and if all goes well, he'll likely progress to a bullpen session. The 24-year-old doesn't seem too worried about the issue, as he said the inflammation in his elbow has been gone for four or five days, but the Tigers will still play it safe by having him checked out by a doctor. If everything checks out, Fulmer could indeed be back after a very brief stay on the DL.