Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Set to return Friday
Fulmer (oblique) will return from the disabled list to start Friday against the White Sox, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Fulmer will be limited to around 70 pitches in his first start for the Tigers since injuring his oblique July 14. While he's not quite ready to handle a full workload, the right-hander looked sharp in a pair of minor-league rehab starts for High-A Lakeland -- striking out 11 across six scoreless innings -- which prompted the Tigers to bring him back on a restricted pitch count. Prior to landing on the DL, Fulmer compiled a 4.50 ERA across 19 starts (112 innings).
