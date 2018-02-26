Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Sharp in spring debut

Fulmer (elbow) allowed one run on one hit while striking out two batters in two innings of work Monday against the Orioles.

Fulmer, who underwent ulnar transposition surgery in September of 2017, looked solid in his Grapefruit League debut. A Trey Mancini homer was the only blemish on his outing, as he retired all six of the other batters he faced. Fulmer is expected to remain on a normal throwing schedule for the rest of spring. With Justin Verlander no longer in town, the 24-year-old righty appears to be the leading candidate to toe the rubber for the Tigers on Opening Day.