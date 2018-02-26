Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Sharp in spring debut
Fulmer (elbow) allowed one run on one hit while striking out two batters in two innings of work Monday against the Orioles.
Fulmer, who underwent ulnar transposition surgery in September of 2017, looked solid in his Grapefruit League debut. A Trey Mancini homer was the only blemish on his outing, as he retired all six of the other batters he faced. Fulmer is expected to remain on a normal throwing schedule for the rest of spring. With Justin Verlander no longer in town, the 24-year-old righty appears to be the leading candidate to toe the rubber for the Tigers on Opening Day.
More News
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Set for Grapefruit League debut Monday•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Tosses bullpen Thursday•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Should be ready for spring training•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Picks up throwing program•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Surgery deemed successful•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Undergoing surgery on elbow Tuesday•
-
Podcast: Shortstop draft strategies
We’re including Manny Machado in our shortstop preview, giving us a solid group of elites and...
-
Dozen high-upside Roto picks
Heath Cummings lists 12 players with upside who will likely be available at the end of your...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Logan Morrison, which deepens the lineup. But does it move the needle in F...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Alex Bregman, Bryce Harper...
-
Spring Takeaways: Mets' first issue
Dominic Smith may not fit the bill with his bumpy start to spring training, but post-hype sleepers...
-
Get excited about Schwarber
Kyle Schwarber disappointed the Cubs and Fantasy owners last season, but the slimmer slugger...