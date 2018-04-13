Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Shelled by Indians on Thursday

Fulmer (1-2) allowed nine runs (six earned) on eight hits over three innings in Thursday's loss to the Indians. He struck out two.

Fulmer entered Thursday's contest riding a 12.1 inning scoreless streak, but that feat was quickly undone as the 25-year-old yielded four extra-base hits in the first two frames, including a leadoff solo shot from Francisco Lindor. His three innings of work marked the second-shortest outing of his career, while the six earned runs allowed tied his career high. Fulmer also induced just two swings-and-misses in his 72 pitches. He'll look to put this disastrous outing behind him when he toes the rubber Wednesday against Baltimore.

