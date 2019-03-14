Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Shut down to work on mechanics
Fulmer has been shut down as he attempts to refine his lower-body mechanics, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. "We have no timetable for when he's going to get back on the mound," manager Ron Gardenhire said.
His velocity has been way down this spring, sitting in the 89-91 mph range with his fastball, which is a stark contrast to the mid-90s fastball he displayed in past years when he was at his best. The fact that the team is labeling it as a shut down puts his availability for the start of the season in significant jeopardy. Obviously the first priority will be to get him right, so he should be considered out indefinitely.
More News
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Velocity remains down•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Says velocity will come•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Roughed up in first spring start•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Back at camp•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Away from camp for personal reasons•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Loses arbitration case•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
Just because the top prospects won't be starting the season in the majors doesn't mean Vladimir...
-
ADP Review: 12 who are underrated
Looking for value on Draft Day? If average draft position is any indication, these 12 names...
-
Players we love, spring surprises
Scott White, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer expound on the players they love for 2019, spring...
-
Are these prime 'risks' really risky?
Finding prime players with the right kinds of injury risk can be a game-changer in Fantasy...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
Enough has happened already in spring training to change the complexion of an NL-only draft....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...