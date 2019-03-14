Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Shut down to work on mechanics

Fulmer has been shut down as he attempts to refine his lower-body mechanics, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. "We have no timetable for when he's going to get back on the mound," manager Ron Gardenhire said.

His velocity has been way down this spring, sitting in the 89-91 mph range with his fastball, which is a stark contrast to the mid-90s fastball he displayed in past years when he was at his best. The fact that the team is labeling it as a shut down puts his availability for the start of the season in significant jeopardy. Obviously the first priority will be to get him right, so he should be considered out indefinitely.