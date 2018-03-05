Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Slated to start Friday

Fulmer (elbow) is scheduled to start Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Fulmer had his previous start postponed after experiencing some soreness in his elbow, but an MRI revealed no structural damage and the soon-to-be 25-year-old is set to return to the mound after taking some additional time to rest and recover. This will certainly be a situation to monitor throughout the rest of camp, but barring any setbacks, it appears Fulmer should have plenty of time to get up to speed before the start of the season.