Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Slated to start Friday
Fulmer (elbow) is scheduled to start Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Fulmer had his previous start postponed after experiencing some soreness in his elbow, but an MRI revealed no structural damage and the soon-to-be 25-year-old is set to return to the mound after taking some additional time to rest and recover. This will certainly be a situation to monitor throughout the rest of camp, but barring any setbacks, it appears Fulmer should have plenty of time to get up to speed before the start of the season.
More News
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: MRI comes back clean•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Start pushed back due to elbow soreness•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Sharp in spring debut•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Set for Grapefruit League debut Monday•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Tosses bullpen Thursday•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Should be ready for spring training•
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...