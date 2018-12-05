Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Slowly recovering from knee surgery

Fulmer is set to meet Wednesday with Dr. James Andrews for a follow-up visit regarding his surgically repaired knee before beginning his rehab at the Tigers' spring-training complex, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

For the second time in five years, Fowler required surgery Sept. 20 to address a balky right knee, with Andrews repairing the right-hander's damaged meniscus and cleaning up some frayed cartilage. Andrews also performed a modified micro-fracture procedure to stimulate blood flow to the knee, which leaves Fulmer hopeful he'll be back to full strength when pitchers and catchers report for spring training Feb. 12. Given that Fulmer's surgery was slightly more extensive than initially believed, it doesn't look nearly as much of a lock as it once did that he'll be on the mound when workouts get underway, but his availability for the start of the season shouldn't be seriously threatened. Since taking home American League Rookie of the Year honors in 2016, Fulmer has seen both his ERA and WHIP decline in the subsequent two campaigns.