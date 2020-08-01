Fulmer won't pitch Saturday against the Reds as the game has been postponed due to rain.

Fulmer had been scheduled to start (or at least open) for the second time this year and was looking to bounce back from his season debut, in which he allowed four runs in just 2.2 innings against the Royals. The game will be made up as part of a seven-inning doubleheader Sunday, though Fulmer isn't scheduled to start either game.