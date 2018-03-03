Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Start pushed back due to elbow soreness
Fulmer has been scratched from Sunday's scheduled start due to soreness in the back of his elbow, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
According to Beck, Fulmer is simply being pushed back a couple days, and the issue is unrelated to the ulnar transposition surgery he underwent last summer. That said, this is obviously a situation worth monitoring, as part of the main appeal with Fulmer is quantity of innings. He doesn't strike hitters out at a high clip and likely won't log many wins on this rebuilding club. Fulmer was sharp in his spring debut earlier this week, striking out two batters in two innings. He should be considered day-to-day for now.
