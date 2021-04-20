Fulmer's scheduled start Tuesday was postponed and he will start Game 1 of a doubleheader Wednesday against the Pirates.
Fulmer will get an extra day of rest and will have a better chance of securing a win in a seven-inning game Wednesday. He will pitch opposite Tyler Anderson.
